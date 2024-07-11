News.az
Nicolas Sarkozy
Tag:
Nicolas Sarkozy
Former French president Sarkozy released from prison pending appeal
10 Nov 2025-17:13
Ex-president Sarkozy seeks release from jail as French court weighs appeal
10 Nov 2025-12:13
France’s ex-President Sarkozy begins five-year prison sentence at La Sante
21 Oct 2025-11:12
France's ex-President Sarkozy gets prison sentence in Libya funding case
25 Sep 2025-19:19
Former French president Sarkozy sentenced to 5 years in prison
-VIDEO
25 Sep 2025-15:22
Ex-French president Sarkozy found guilty of criminal conspiracy in Libya case
25 Sep 2025-13:04
Nicolas Sarkozy goes on trial over alleged Gaddafi election funding
06 Jan 2025-22:58
France’s ex-president Sarkozy faces trial over alleged illegal campaign financing tied to Gaddafi
06 Jan 2025-13:47
France's highest court confirms Nicolas Sarkozy's corruption conviction
18 Dec 2024-18:47
France’s former first lady Carla Bruni-Sarkozy charged with witness tampering
11 Jul 2024-17:39
