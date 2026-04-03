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France's Macron, S. Korea’s Lee vow cooperation on Strait of Hormuz

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France's Macron, S. Korea’s Lee vow cooperation on Strait of Hormuz
Source: AP

French President Emmanuel Macron and South Korean President Lee Jae Myung have pledged to collaborate on efforts to restore shipping through the strategic Strait of Hormuz.

The announcement came during a joint news conference in Seoul, marking Macron’s first official visit to South Korea, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Their commitment follows a virtual meeting organized by the UK a day earlier, which brought together 40 countries to coordinate a response to the ongoing crisis.


News.Az 

By Nijat Babayev

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