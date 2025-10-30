France sends personnel to Israel for Gaza post-ceasefire work

+ ↺ − 16 px

France has dispatched a team of military and civilian personnel to Israel to assist in planning the post-ceasefire phase in the Gaza Strip, announced Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot on Thursday.

Barrot told LCI television that France joined countries contributing to the US-led coordination center established between Jerusalem and Tel Aviv, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

“We have sent French military and civilian personnel to join the team dispatched by the United States to implement the peace plan,” he stated.

Barrot confirmed that French personnel are already stationed at the coordination center but did not specify the number.

He added that France and the US are working to push for a UN resolution to deploy an International Stabilization Force in Gaza once the ceasefire is fully secured.

News.Az