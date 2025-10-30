JD Vance rejects claims Israel influences U.S. policy, cites Gaza peace push

+ ↺ − 16 px

U.S. Vice President JD Vance on Wednesday dismissed accusations that Israel holds undue influence over Washington, stressing that President Donald Trump’s administration prioritizes American interests above all else.

“They’re not controlling this president of the United States,” Vance said at a Turning Point USA event at the University of Mississippi, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

“When the president says ‘America first,’ that means he pursues the interests of Americans first. That is our entire foreign policy.”

Vance said the U.S. values partnerships with allies but will not hesitate to take separate paths when national priorities diverge. He pointed to the recent Gaza peace plan as proof that Washington is prepared to apply pressure on Israel when necessary.

“The president could only get that peace deal done by actually being willing to apply leverage to the state of Israel,” he noted.

A cease-fire in Gaza was reached earlier this month after Trump announced a 20-point peace plan, which includes rebuilding the enclave devastated during Israel’s two-year military campaign.

Vance spoke alongside Erika Kirk, CEO of Turning Point USA and widow of the group’s late founder, Charlie Kirk, who was fatally shot on Sept. 10 while speaking at Utah Valley University. The suspect, 22-year-old Tyler Robinson, remains in custody awaiting trial. A National Day of Remembrance was declared in Kirk’s honor.

News.Az