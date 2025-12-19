France sets new rules for Nestlé’s Perrier production

+ ↺ − 16 px

French authorities have allowed Nestlé to continue using two wells that supply its Perrier mineral water, but imposed new conditions on production.

The Gard department requires Nestlé to submit an additional study on filtration impacts within 12 months and to carry out enhanced safety checks over the next two years. Three other wells will no longer be permitted to produce Perrier, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

The decision follows heightened scrutiny of mineral water producers in France over water treatment practices, prompting Nestlé to adopt revised microfiltration methods.

News.Az