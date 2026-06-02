Israeli strikes kill at least 8 in southern Lebanon

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At least four people have been killed in the latest Israeli attacks in southern Lebanon, News.Az reports, citing Al Jazeera.

In the town of Jebchit, two Syrians were killed in an attack on a plant nursery where they were working.

A drone also struck a motorcycle on Martyr Sabra Street in Toul and a car in the Dhi’at al-Arab neighbourhood of Ansar, killing two people.

The death toll from yesterday’s attack on Jabal Amel Hospital in Tyre has risen to four people, with 50 others injured. Significant damage was reported to hospital wards, the parking garage, and nearby buildings.

Israeli warplanes also hit a Lebanese civil defence centre on the Masil road in Kfarsir, while the Kassar al-Zaatar neighbourhood in the city of Nabatieh was subjected to an air raid.

News.Az