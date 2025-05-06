France to host Syrian president for first visit to Europe

France to host Syrian president for first visit to Europe

French President Emmanuel Macron will host Syrian counterpart Ahmed al-Sharaa on Wednesday during his first visit to Europe, despite mounting skepticism over Syria's ruling Islamist coalition and opposition from France's far-right groups.

Since the fall of longtime Syrian ruler Bashar al-Assad in December following fourteen years of devastating war, the international community has been pressing the new authorities, who have roots in the Al-Qaeda jihadist network, to respect personal freedoms, protect minorities and include all components of society in the country's transition, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

Many countries say they will monitor the new authorities' conduct before fully lifting Assad-era sanctions.

"This meeting is part of France's historic commitment to the Syrian people who aspire to peace and democracy," the Elysee Palace said on Tuesday.

Macron will "reiterate France's support for the construction of a new Syria, a free, stable, sovereign Syria that respects all components of Syrian society", the presidency said Tuesday.

"This meeting is part of France's historic commitment to the Syrian people who aspire to peace and democracy," it added. Influence

During the meeting, Macron will emphasise "his demands on the Syrian government, primarily the stabilisation of the region, including Lebanon, and the fight against terrorism," the presidency said.

President Sharaa is still subject to a UN travel ban. France most likely had to request an exemption from the United Nations, as was the case for his recent trips to Turkey and Saudi Arabia, according to a source familiar with the matter.

France, a former colonial ruler of Syria, is eyeing an opportunity to increase its influence in the country after years of Russian presence.

In February, France organised a conference in Paris on the reconstruction of Syria, in the hope of steering the fragile transition. The country has been devastated by years of civil war, with over 90 percent of the population living below the poverty line.

Macron had first invited Syria's new interim leader to visit France in February after Islamist-led forces toppled longtime ruler Bashar al-Assad late last year.

In March, he repeated the invitation but made it conditional on the formation of an inclusive Syrian government representing "all components of civil society", describing his initial negotiations with the interim leaders as "positive".

