France to keep Telegram CEO Durov in custody for up to 48 hours more

France to keep Telegram CEO Durov in custody for up to 48 hours more

+ ↺ − 16 px

Telegram boss Pavel Durov will remain in police custody for up to 48 hours more as part of a cyber crime investigation, the Paris prosecutor said on Tuesday, after it was decided to extend his detention on Monday evening, News.az reports citing Reuters .

Durov was arrested on Saturday. The probe concerns crimes related to suspected illicit transactions, child pornography and fraud on the app, as well as the refusal to communicate information to authorities.

News.Az