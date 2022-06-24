Yandex metrika counter

France urges Iran to use EU visit to try and conclude nuclear deal

France on Friday urged Iran to take advantage of a visit by European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell to try and conclude a nuclear deal, while it remained possible, News.az reports.

"We are ready to reach a conclusion on this deal and we urge Iran to take advantage of this diplomatic opportunity to conclude it now, while it still remains possible," said a statement from the French foreign affairs ministry.


