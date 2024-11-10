France will supply Ukraine with additional Scalp and Mistral missiles

+ ↺ − 16 px

France will provide Ukraine with more Scalp and Mistral air defense missiles, French Defense Minister Sébastien Lecornu announced in an interview on November 9 with Le Journal du Dimanche, News.Az informs via The New Voice of Ukraine.

“We must sustain our support over the long term because it will enable Ukrainian authorities to consider political solutions when they are ready. Military aid is crucial, and even when the war ends, we must continue to strengthen the Ukrainian army,” Lecornu said.He also noted that the French government will keep training Ukrainian Defense Forces personnel on French military ranges.“We will maintain our unprecedented training program in eastern France, where 2,000 Ukrainian soldiers are training in brigades led by French troops, using French equipment. We will keep providing support. As winter approaches, Russian deep strikes on Ukrainian territory are likely to intensify. We will deliver more Mistral missiles to protect combat zones. And to allow Ukraine to strike beyond the front lines, I signed off on the transfer of around ten Scalp missiles in recent days, as promised by the President of the French Republic to Volodymyr Zelenskyy,” Lecornu concluded.

