Yandex metrika counter

France's COVID-19 epidemic has not yet peaked: health minister

  • World
  • Share
France's COVID-19 epidemic has not yet peaked: health minister

France has not yet reached the peak of its COVID-19 epidemic, Health Minister Olivier Veran said on Tuesday, Reuters reported.

“We are still in a worsening phase of the epidemic,” Veran told broadcaster BFM TV. He also said that the country’s lockdown would last as long as necessary.

France’s coronavirus figures on Monday showed that the rate of increase in fatalities - at almost 9,000 - sped up again after several days of slowing.

News.Az


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      