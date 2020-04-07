France's COVID-19 epidemic has not yet peaked: health minister

+ ↺ − 16 px

France has not yet reached the peak of its COVID-19 epidemic, Health Minister Olivier Veran said on Tuesday, Reuters reported.

“We are still in a worsening phase of the epidemic,” Veran told broadcaster BFM TV. He also said that the country’s lockdown would last as long as necessary.

France’s coronavirus figures on Monday showed that the rate of increase in fatalities - at almost 9,000 - sped up again after several days of slowing.

News.Az

