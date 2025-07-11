France’s inflation rate rises to 0.9% in June, INSEE confirms

France’s consumer price inflation rate increased to 0.9% year-on-year in June, up from 0.6% in May, the country’s statistics office INSEE confirmed on Friday, News.az reports citing Investing.

The final reading matched both the preliminary figure and analysts’ expectations.

The domestic consumer price index rose 1.0% year-on-year in June, increasing from 0.7% in May.

This uptick was primarily driven by accelerating service prices and a smaller decline in energy costs.

Core inflation, which excludes volatile items, edged up to 1.2% in June from 1.1% in the previous month.

The harmonized inflation rate is adjusted to allow for comparison with other euro zone countries.

