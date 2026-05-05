Tajikistan and Uzbekistan advance digital trade cooperation in Tashkent

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A bilateral technical meeting between Tajikistan and Uzbekistan was held on April 30, 2026 in Tashkent to advance the implementation of an agreement on the mutual use of electronic systems for certifying the origin of goods.

The meeting took place at JSC Uzbekekspertiza with support from the International Trade Centre, News.Az reports, citing EEAS.

The initiative is part of the EU-funded Ready4Trade Central Asia project, aimed at simplifying cross-border procedures, improving regional coordination, and boosting competitiveness. It follows the bilateral agreement signed on March 26, 2026, which established the legal basis for digital exchange and recognition of certificates of origin.

Discussions focused on technical conditions for data exchange, including structure, transmission procedures, and responsibilities of involved institutions. Participants reviewed progress, draft documents, and next steps toward implementation, including system integration, testing, and launch.

Representatives emphasized that the initiative will improve transparency, efficiency, and trust in trade processes, while supporting regional connectivity and practical digital cooperation.

News.Az