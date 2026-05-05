US and Bahrain push UN action over Hormuz tensions

Diplomats say discussions on the proposal are set to begin as concerns mount over threats to commercial shipping in one of the world’s most strategically important waterways, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

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The draft text, backed by Washington and Manama, condemns what it describes as Iran’s continued interference with navigation through the Strait of Hormuz. It calls for an immediate halt to attacks on vessels and demands that Tehran disclose the location of any naval mines and refrain from obstructing clearance operations.

While the resolution avoids explicitly authorising military force, it is framed under Chapter VII of the UN Charter, which allows for enforcement measures ranging from economic sanctions to armed intervention.

It also highlights the broader humanitarian implications of the disruption, including delays to aid deliveries and essential goods passing through the corridor.

Escalation raises urgency

The diplomatic push follows a sharp escalation in hostilities. Recent exchanges have underscored the fragility of a weeks-long truce, with both sides accusing each other of undermining stability in the narrow waterway.

The United States has intensified operations aimed at ensuring freedom of navigation, including efforts to escort stranded vessels through the Strait. Iran, meanwhile, has been accused of targeting shipping infrastructure and deploying tactics that threaten maritime traffic.

The Strait of Hormuz remains a critical artery for global energy supplies, with a significant proportion of the world’s oil shipments passing through it each day.

Push for post-conflict maritime coalition

Alongside the UN initiative, Washington is promoting a broader plan for a multinational maritime coalition designed to secure the Strait in the aftermath of any conflict.

The proposed framework, known as the Maritime Freedom Construct, would coordinate international efforts to restore safe passage and stabilise regional shipping routes.

According to diplomatic sources, the initiative is intended to work in parallel with a separate Franco-British mission involving around 30 countries, which aims to prepare for safe transit once conditions allow.

Some governments, however, have indicated that any such deployment would require a clear UN mandate before committing military resources.

Divisions at the Security Council

Efforts to secure UN backing may face significant hurdles. Previous attempts to pass similar measures were blocked by Russia and China, both of which are reportedly considering alternative proposals.

Diplomats say negotiations are likely to be complex, with key disagreements over the scope of enforcement measures and the balance between diplomatic pressure and military options.

The United States is nevertheless aiming to finalise the draft resolution within days, with a vote potentially taking place early next week.

Global implications

Any decision by the Security Council could have far-reaching consequences, not only for regional stability but also for global energy markets and international trade.

As tensions continue to rise, the outcome of the UN deliberations is expected to play a critical role in shaping the next phase of the crisis in the Strait of Hormuz.