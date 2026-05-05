Tesla faces pushback on self-driving approval in EU

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Tesla is running into some real friction in Europe as it pushes to get its Full Self Driving system approved, with regulators raising concerns that could slow things down.

The Netherlands has already given an initial nod to a supervised version of FSD, but getting approval across the EU is a much bigger hurdle, News.Az reports, citing Yahoo News.

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Feedback from regulators in countries like Sweden, Finland, Denmark and Norway suggests they are not fully convinced yet. The issues being raised are fairly direct, including the system going over speed limits, questions about how it handles icy conditions, and whether drivers can get around safeguards like limits on phone use.

There is also some tension around how Tesla is handling the process. Regulators are not thrilled with the company encouraging users to push for approval, which has added another layer of complexity. For FSD to move forward, it needs backing from at least 55% of EU member states representing 65% of the population, which is not an easy threshold to hit.

News.Az