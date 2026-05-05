Gartner raises profit forecast on strong AI service demand
Gartner (IT.N), opens new tab on Tuesday raised its annual profit forecast driven by steady demand for its research and advisory services, as companies continue to assess technology upgrades and AI adoption plans.
Gartner's research has become critical in technology planning and vendor evaluation processes across a wide range of industries, supported by its large data sets and domain expertise, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.
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It now expects 2026 adjusted earnings at $13.25 per share, compared to analysts' average estimate of $13.16 per share, according to data compiled by LSEG. Gartner previously expected a profit of $12.30 per share.
It, however, cut its annual revenue forecast to $6.41 billion, from its previous view of $6.46 billion, below expectations of $6.52 billion.
Gartner also projected annual revenue of $5.2 billion for the insights segment, its biggest unit, slightly ahead of its previous estimate of $5.19 billion.
For the quarter ended March 31, the company reported revenue of $1.51 billion, which fell short of estimates of $1.52 billion.
Adjusted earnings for the first quarter came in at $3.32 per share, compared to estimates of $2.91.
The first-quarter revenue at Gartner's consulting segment, which provides advisory work that helps firms execute and implement strategy fell about 15% to $119 million.
By Faig Mahmudov