Macron plans phone call with Iran’s Pezeshkian over Hormuz tensions

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French President Emmanuel Macron has said he will hold a call later today with his Iranian counterpart Masoud Pezeshkian to press Tehran on reopening the Strait of Hormuz, News.Az reports, citing Al Jazeera.

Speaking at a press conference in Yerevan, Macron told reporters that he would be speaking with the Iranian president shortly, stressing the importance of restoring “freedom of navigation” in the strategic waterway.

France, alongside the United Kingdom, has been spearheading efforts to form a defensive international naval coalition aimed at safeguarding maritime traffic and ensuring secure passage through the strait.

The Strait of Hormuz is a critical global shipping route, with around 20 percent of the world’s oil passing through it, making its stability a key concern for international energy and security interests.

News.Az