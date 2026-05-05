Explosion at Kazzinc plant in Ust-Kamenogorsk leaves two dead - VIDEO

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Two people were killed and five others injured following an incident at the Kazzinc metallurgical site in Ust-Kamenogorsk on May 5.

According to the company’s press service, the explosion occurred during the cleaning of a smoke exhauster, followed by a fire and partial structural collapse, News.Az reports, citing Qaz Inform.

All injured individuals are receiving necessary medical assistance.

Emergency services remain at the scene, working to deal with the последствия of the incident, while a special commission has been established to investigate the cause and circumstances of the explosion.

Kazzinc expressed condolences to the families of the victims and said it would provide financial and psychological support to those affected.

An assessment of the environmental impact is also underway, with preliminary data indicating a localized dust release that did not exceed permissible limits and did not involve hazardous pollutants.

Earlier, Olzhas Bektenov took personal control of the situation following the explosion.

News.Az