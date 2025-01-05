Freight train derails after bridge collapses into the Corvallis River -VIDEO

+ ↺ − 16 px

A railroad bridge collapsed as a freight train attempted to cross it, spilling an unknown amount of cargo into the Marys River in Corvallis, according to police, on Saturday afternoon.

A #bridge near the city of #Corvallis in the US state of #Oregon collapsed while a freight train was moving. pic.twitter.com/vNfN3YMVau — News.Az (@news_az) January 5, 2025

The incident was first reported just after 12 p.m. and police and fire crews responded to the bridge crossing near Avery Park, News.Az citing the Koin When they arrived, they found the trestle had collapsed after a 19-car freight train was crossing.A spokesperson for Portland & Western Railroad said one car that derailed into the river was carrying urea, a chemical compound used in skin care products and fertilizer.As a result, police said an ecological recovery company deployed floating barriers to filter out any possible leaked materials.

News.Az