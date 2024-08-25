French court rules to extend detention of Russia’s Telegram founder Durov — agency

+ ↺ − 16 px

French judicial authorities ruled to extend a detention term of Telegram messenger founder Pavel Durov, who was earlier apprehended at the airport in Paris, AFP news agency reported on Monday, News.az reports.According to the agency, the initial period of detention for questioning can last up to 96 hours.The LCI television channel reported earlier that Durov, one of the world’s most influential tech icons, had been arrested at Le Bourget Airport late on August 24. He has been placed in custody and may soon be brought to court, the TF1 television channel said. According to TF1, Durov might be charged with terrorism, drug trafficking, fraud, money laundering and child pornography.On Sunday, the Paris prosecutor’s office pledged to come up with a statement on the matter on August 26.Meanwhile, the Russian Embassy in France, announced to TASS that it would demand the French authorities grant consular access to the man. It stressed that it had called on the French authorities to observe Durov’s rights but Paris is dodging cooperation on this issue. However, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said that Durov’s French citizenship is a problem for Russia.

News.Az