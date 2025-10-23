French cyclist freed by Russian court after border crossing case

+ ↺ − 16 px

A Russian court has freed French cyclist Sofiane Sehili after finding him guilty of illegally crossing the Russian border.

Sehili, known as an ultra-endurance racer and adventure cyclist, was detained in Russia’s Far East after reportedly trying to cross the border from China twice while attempting to break the world record for the fastest cycle journey across Eurasia, from Lisbon to Vladivostok, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Despite the guilty verdict, the court released Sehili and waived a 50,000 ruble fine, RIA said.

The case had drawn attention from cycling and adventure communities worldwide, many of whom had been following Sehili’s progress before his arrest.

