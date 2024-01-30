French farmers block highways to step up pressure on government

+ ↺ − 16 px

Long lines of tractors blocked highways near Paris and across France on Monday, as angry farmers sought to put pressure on the government to do more to help them face inflation, compete with cheap imports and make a living, News.Az reports citing Reuters.

The protests follow similar action in other European countries, including Germany and Poland, ahead of European Parliament elections in June in which the far right, for whom farmers represent a growing constituency, is seen making gains.

"It's just too much, we're really fed up," said 46-year-old farmer Geraldine Grillon, speaking at a blockade on the A10 highway south of Paris.

France also said it would push its EU peers to agree to ease regulations on fallow farmland and promised that more measures would be announced shortly.

Many farmers had attached flags and banners to their tractors. One tractor was carrying a sign that read "Angry farmer", another read: "Too many taxes, too many rules, no income to live on."

Farmers must meet certain conditions to receive EU subsidies - including a requirement to devote 4% of farmland to "non-productive" areas where nature can recover. That can be done by leaving land lying fallow.

Two EU officials told Reuters the EU's executive Commission was looking into changing the fallow land rule, as requested by France, among other options to respond to the farmers' concerns.

The Commission had already temporarily exempted farmers from the rule in response to the Ukraine war and food security concerns.

"Seeing that it was starting up in other countries, we thought ... maybe if we all get together we will be stronger in the eyes of the EU," cereal and egg farmer Jean Riz said. "We would like the EU to shoulder its responsibilities."

