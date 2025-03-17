French Football Championship match interrupted due to unrest in the stands

+ ↺ − 16 px

The match of the 26th round of the French football championship between Montpellier and Saint-Etienne was interrupted due to unrest in the stands.

The game was abandoned in the 57th minute after Montpellier fans began throwing smoke bombs onto the pitch. Referee Francois Letexier sent the teams to the locker room with the score 2-0 in Saint-Etienne's favour, News.Az informs via RMC sport TV channel.

Montpellier has 15 points and is in last place, 18th place in the standings. Saint-Etienne is in 17th place with 20 points.

News.Az