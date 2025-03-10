French gov't encourages research establishments to welcome relocating researchers from U.S.

French gov't encourages research establishments to welcome relocating researchers from U.S.

+ ↺ − 16 px

French minister in charge of higher education and research Philippe Baptiste has encouraged research establishments in France to consider welcoming researchers that wish to relocate from the United States to France after Trump's decision to cut funding, News.az reports citing Xinhua.

In a letter addressed to French academic establishments, Baptiste said France wanted to welcome renowned American researchers who question their futures in the U.S., the French daily La Liberation reported on Sunday.

"We would naturally wish to welcome a certain number of them," Baptiste said in the letter, cited by La Liberation.

The minister asked the heads of the French establishments to send him their "concrete proposals" on the matter.

Major research universities and hospitals across the United States are bracing for devastating funding cuts under new Trump administration policies that threaten to disrupt critical medical research and scientific progress.

Last month, thousands of academics, researchers and university staff across the country protested drastic federal cuts to science funding and layoffs of early-career government scientists.

News.Az