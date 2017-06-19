Yandex metrika counter

French government resigns in post-election formality

  • World
  • Share
French government resigns in post-election formality

French Prime Minister Edouard Philippe tendered the government's resignation as a post-election formality on Monday to President Emmanuel Macron who asked him to form a new cabinet, Macron's office said.

The new government is to be named on Wednesday some time before 6:00 pm (1600 GMT), the presidency said in a statement, according to Reuters.

The government's resignation was widely expected as a traditional formality after a legislative election on Sunday in which Macron's party won a commanding majority in parliament.

News.Az


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      