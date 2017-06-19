French government resigns in post-election formality

+ ↺ − 16 px

French Prime Minister Edouard Philippe tendered the government's resignation as a post-election formality on Monday to President Emmanuel Macron who asked him to form a new cabinet, Macron's office said.

The new government is to be named on Wednesday some time before 6:00 pm (1600 GMT), the presidency said in a statement, according to Reuters.

The government's resignation was widely expected as a traditional formality after a legislative election on Sunday in which Macron's party won a commanding majority in parliament.

News.Az

