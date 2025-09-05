French millennials blame boomers amid backlash over soaring deficit

+ ↺ − 16 px

A social media movement in France is spotlighting generational tensions as millennials protest the country’s mounting deficit. Under the hashtag NicolasQuiPaie, younger workers argue that wealthier baby boomers—born 1945–1964—should shoulder more of the fiscal burden.

The movement, created by an anonymous user on X (formerly Twitter), has gained over 74,000 followers. Its memes depict “Nicolas,” a 30-year-old worker, funding the lifestyles of older retirees, highlighting perceived unfairness in pensions, housing access, and cost-of-living pressures. While non-partisan, right-wing and far-right politicians have sought to court the movement ahead of upcoming elections, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

France’s pension system relies on mandatory intergenerational transfers, leaving millennials to fund a growing cohort of retirees. Economists note this inequality is especially stark in France, where pensioners enjoy generous benefits and longer lifespans, while younger workers face stagnant wages and high living costs.

The debate has stirred public reaction, with some older citizens rejecting the blame. Still, political leaders, including centrist Prime Minister François Bayrou, have acknowledged millennials’ frustrations, warning that placing the burden solely on younger workers could spark widespread dissent.

