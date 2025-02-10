French PM Bayrou faces new no-confidence motion over budget law

+ ↺ − 16 px

French Prime Minister François Bayrou is facing a new no-confidence motion on Monday after invoking Article 49.3 of the Constitution to push through the second part of the 2025 Social Security budget.

However, his government is expected to survive, as the Socialist Party and the far-right National Rally have refused to back the motion, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

The motion, initiated by La France Insoumise (LFI) and parts of the left—excluding the Socialists—will be debated in the National Assembly starting at 2 pm local time.

This time it concerns the adoption of the second part of the Social Security financing bill for 2025, that is to say the "revenue" part.

It follows Bayrou’s decision last Wednesday to bypass parliamentary approval on the revenue section of the budget.

Last week, Bayrou already survived two no-confidence motions led by LFI and its allies, largely due to the Socialists and National Rally withholding their votes.

"Better a bad budget than no budget at all," said Socialist Party leader Olivier Faure.

The Socialists have signaled their intent to introduce their own no-confidence motion later, under Article 49.2 of the Constitution, once the budgetary process concludes.

With Bayrou having already survived two censure attempts within the past week, the latest motion stands little chance of passing without Socialist and National Rally support.

He is expected to retain his position as the Assembly votes on the motion later in the day.

