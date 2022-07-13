French premier calls for creating parliamentary committee on Ukraine

+ ↺ − 16 px

France’s Prime Minister Élisabeth Borne called on members of the newly-elected National Assembly to hold a debate on the ongoing war in Ukraine and set up a parliamentary committee on this issue, News.Az reports citing Le Monde.

“It is important for the national representation to have all the information and be able to discuss this important topic,” the premier said.

Borne also urged lawmakers to pay tribute to the Ukrainians whose courage and determination she highly appreciated.

The lawmakers stood up and gave a standing ovation.

News.Az