French President Macron’s inauguration likely to take place by May 14

The inauguration of French President Emmanuel Macron, elected for a second term, will take place until May 14 at the Elysee Palace, a government spokesman said on Thursday, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

“The re-elected president has not yet started his second mandate, his inauguration is likely to take place by May 14,” Gabriel Attal said while revealing the results of the first meeting of the government after the presidential elections held on Sunday.

Attal declined to specify when a new government will be formed.

News.Az