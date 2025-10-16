French prime minister survives two no-confidence motions in single day

+ ↺ − 16 px

French Prime Minister Sébastien Lecornu has survived two no-confidence votes, preventing another government collapse and providing President Emmanuel Macron with some relief ahead of a larger battle over the national budget.

French politicians in the 577-seat National Assembly rejected a no confidence motion filed by the hard-left France Unbowed party. The 271 votes were 18 short of the 289 needed to bring down the government. A second motion from the far-right National Rally also failed, News.Az reports citingt foreign media.

Thursday’s votes highlighted the continuing political uncertainty driven by a deeply fragmented National Assembly.

Macron has been weathering the blame for France’s political crisis, after he called a surprise snap election last year that resulted in a deadlocked parliament, where no single party secured a clear majority, leaving the far-right in a pivotal position to influence the government's stability.

Lecornu, a 39-year-old centrist and close ally of Macron, had resigned and then re-appointed in the space of a week. He is France's fifth prime minister in less than two years, having been appointed after his predecessor, Francois Bayrou, was ousted in a confidence vote last month.

