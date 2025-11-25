French prosecutor launches investigation into eBay over sale of illicit goods

+ ↺ − 16 px

French authorities have opened an investigation into U.S. e-commerce giant eBay on suspicion of the sale of illicit goods through its online marketplace, the prosecutor’s office confirmed Tuesday.

The probe follows a report by consumer watchdog DGCCRF, which earlier this month said it had detected illegal products being sold on eBay and other e-commerce platforms, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

The prosecutor’s office did not provide further details, and eBay has not yet responded to requests for comment.

The investigation highlights growing scrutiny of online marketplaces and their role in controlling the sale of prohibited items in Europe.

News.Az