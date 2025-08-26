Yandex metrika counter

French rescue team in wildfire operation survives helicopter crash

A French helicopter crew survived after their aircraft crashed into a lake while attempting to collect water to combat wildfires.

An eyewitness filmed the helicopter descending on the body of water carrying a vessel for collecting water, before appearing to lose control and ending up in the lake in Rosporden, north-western France, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

According to a statement from the local officials the pilot and the officer were taken to a local hospital along with the witness. Thankfully, no fatalities were reported.


