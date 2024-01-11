Friendship and active dialogue between leaders of Azerbaijan and China serve as guiding factor for developing bilateral ties, says Ambassador

A seminar dedicated to Azerbaijan has been held at the Institute of East European, Russian and Central Asian Studies (IEERCAS) at the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences.

Dignitaries present at the event included the influential scientists and experts from the Chinese scientific institutions in the region.

Focusing on the Azerbaijan-China relations, Azerbaijani Ambassador to China Bunyad Huseynov highlighted the active dialogue existing between President Ilham Aliyev and President Xi Jinping, which is based on friendship, mutual trust and respect, serving as a guiding factor for developing relations between the two countries and strengthening multifaceted cooperation.

The ambassador also shed light on the contemporary development of Azerbaijan, as well as its successes in various domains, relations with its neighbors, the 44-day Patriotic War in 2020 and the new realities emerged in the region after the local anti-terror measures carried out in September 2023, as well as the process of normalization with Armenia.

Highlighting the flourishing relations with China, as well as the economic and commercial cooperation, and relations in the humanitarian field, the diplomat underscored that the Azerbaijan-China relations reached the level of strategic partnership.

Huseynov also highlighted Azerbaijan’s active participation in cooperation platforms in various formats. Hailing relations between Azerbaijan and the Central Asian countries, the diplomat noted that Azerbaijan is interested in the China-Central Asia dialogue format.

During the meeting, the ambassador provided insight into the economic development of Azerbaijan, its favourable business, investment environment, regional energy and transport projects. He also highlighted the ongoing extensive restoration and reconstruction works carried out in the liberated territories of Azerbaijan, as well as the Zangezur corridor, which will contribute to the realization of the Belt and Road Initiative. The Azerbaijani ambassador stressed the importance of active participation of Chinese companies in the works carried out in the liberated territories of Azerbaijan.

Highlighting Azerbaijan’s efforts in the fight against the climate change, the diplomat drew attention to the fact that 2024 declared as the "Year of Solidarity for the Green World" in Azerbaijan, and thus, the country will host the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29).

The meeting held with Director of the IEERCAS at the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences Sun Zhuangzhi saw discussions on the prospects for cooperation between the scientific institutions and think tanks of the two countries.

