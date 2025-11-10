From napkin sketch to 356 jets: EasyJet marks 30 years of changing air travel

+ ↺ − 16 px

Budget airline EasyJet is celebrating its 30th anniversary, three decades after its first flight took off from Luton Airport to Glasgow on 10 November 1995.





Founded by Sir Stelios Haji-Ioannou, then just 28, the airline began with a single aircraft and 77 employees. Today, it’s the UK’s largest carrier, operating 356 aircraft on 1,200 routes and employing 19,000 people, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

“I came up with the name scribbling on a napkin — ‘EasyJet’ just clicked,” said Sir Stelios, recalling the early days when choosing Luton as the base was “a risky but cheap” move.

EasyJet’s rise to fame was boosted by ITV’s hit series “Airline”, which gave viewers a behind-the-scenes look at its operations. Former check-in supervisor Jane Boulton, who featured on the show, said it helped shape the company’s approachable image:

“We made flying casual — denim jeans instead of formal uniforms, reusable plastic boarding cards, and a fast, friendly service.”

Travel editor Cathy Adams credited EasyJet and rivals like Ryanair for revolutionizing mass travel, making flying affordable for millions.

“Before budget carriers, air travel was for the elite. Now, it’s part of everyday life.”

However, not everyone is celebrating. Former EasyJet pilot George Hibberd, now an environmental advocate, said aviation’s growth has come “at a cost to the climate.” EasyJet emitted 8 million tonnes of CO₂ in 2024, and while it aims for net zero by 2050, Hibberd warned that passenger growth could offset sustainability progress.

EasyJet Chief Operating Officer Captain David Morgan said the airline is investing in efficient aircraft and sustainable fuels while expanding into new bases in Newcastle and Marrakech.

“Aviation is one of the hardest sectors to decarbonise, but we have a clear road map,” he said.

From a “cold, wet morning” in 1995 to nearly 2,000 flights a day, EasyJet’s journey reflects both the democratisation of travel and the growing challenge of sustainable aviation.

News.Az