From narco kill zones to nightclubs the cocaine trail in photos

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A new photography book explores the global cocaine trade, tracing its journey from violent production zones in Latin America to nightlife scenes in major cities around the world.

The project documents how cocaine moves through different environments, showing contrasts between armed territories linked to the drug economy and urban spaces where it is consumed socially, News.Az reports, citing Amateur Photographer.

It highlights the wide geographic and social reach of the illicit trade, which connects rural coca-growing regions with international trafficking routes and consumer markets.

The book combines visual storytelling with on-the-ground reporting, following the movement of cocaine from its origin through processing, transport, and distribution networks. It also captures the people affected along the way, including those involved in production and those living in areas shaped by the violence and economics of the trade.

By presenting images from both high-risk zones and nightlife settings, the work aims to illustrate the scale and complexity of the global cocaine supply chain and its impact across different societies.

News.Az