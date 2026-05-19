Cocaine worth $8.4m found in shipment of Kim Kardashian Skims clothing

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A Polish truck driver has been sentenced to 13 years and six months in prison after authorities discovered cocaine worth more than $8 million hidden in a shipment of clothing from Kim Kardashian’s Skims brand. The case was uncovered after Border Force officers stopped the vehicle at the Port of Harwich in Essex as it arrived from the Netherlands.

The driver, Jakub Jan Konkel, 40, from northern Poland, was found to have concealed nearly 200 pounds of cocaine inside a specially modified compartment in his truck, which was transporting 28 pallets of Skims apparel, News.Az reports, citing New York Post.

Investigators said the drugs were discovered after the vehicle was X-rayed, revealing 90 packages of cocaine hidden within the structure of the truck’s rear doors. Authorities stated that the Skims shipment itself was legitimate and not linked to the smuggling operation.

Konkel initially denied involvement but later admitted he had agreed to transport the drugs in exchange for around €4,500. Officials said he had collected the cocaine during a stop along his journey before continuing to the UK.

Border Force officials described the interception as a significant operation that disrupted criminal networks and prevented large quantities of drugs from reaching the streets, adding that efforts to combat smuggling continue around the clock.

News.Az