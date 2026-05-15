British cocaine trafficker on ‘most wanted’ list arrested in Spain

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A British man described as “most wanted” for cocaine trafficking has been arrested in Spain following a joint operation between Spanish authorities and the UK’s National Crime Agency.

Simon Dutton, 49, was detained in La Nucia near Benidorm over allegations including cocaine importation, money laundering, false passport offences and breaching a Serious Crime Prevention Order, News.Az reports, citing Sky News.

Police said he had been living under surveillance and was also wanted for a prison recall linked to earlier convictions for large-scale drug smuggling.

Dutton was previously sentenced for organising major cocaine import operations into the UK, including a case involving drugs worth around £1.5 million in street value.

His arrest came shortly after the launch of an international “most wanted” campaign naming fugitives believed to be hiding in Spain.

Spanish police said the investigation began in November after a tip-off from a parcel delivery service in Benidorm, where a suitcase containing 16 kilograms of drugs was discovered.

Further inquiries led investigators to identify additional suspects connected to the trafficking network, with coordinated searches carried out in Benidorm and La Nucia.

Authorities said drugs, cash, false documents and vehicles were seized during the operation, and Dutton is now expected to appear in court for extradition proceedings.

News.Az