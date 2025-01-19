Fuel tanker explosion kills at least 70 in Nigeria
Firefighters working to extinguish the fire after a fuel tanker exploded in Suleja, Nigeria, on Saturday January 18, 2025. © Arise News, AP
At least 70 people lost their lives, and many were injured in northern Nigeria on Saturday after a petrol tanker overturned and exploded, according to the national emergency agency, News.Az citing the Reuters.
The accident in Niger state follows a similar blast in Jigawa state last October that killed 147 people, one of the worst such tragedies in Nigeria.
"As of this report, over 70 bodies have been recovered, 56 individuals are injured, and more than 15 shops have been destroyed," the National Emergency Management Authority said in a statement.
"The injured have been transported to hospitals for treatment, while recovery efforts for the deceased are ongoing."
