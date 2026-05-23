Slovenia parliament elects Janez Jansa as prime minister

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Slovenia’s parliament has officially elected Janez Jansa as prime minister, clearing the way for the veteran politician to launch his fourth term in office.

Lawmakers voted 51–36 in favor of nominating the Slovenian Democratic Party (SDS) leader, according to the Slovenian Press Agency (STA). Jansa will now take the helm of what will be the 16th government in the country's history, News.Az reports, citing Anadolu Agency.

Following the parliamentary victory, Jansa pledged to uphold the nation's constitutional order and focus on economic prosperity.

"This is an important step towards a more successful and freer Slovenia."

— Janez Jansa, Prime Minister-elect

With the prime ministerial mandate secured, the transition of power will move quickly over the next two weeks:

Monday: Coalition talks will officially begin to lock in specific ministerial appointments.

Next 14 Days: Jansa expects the full cabinet to be finalized and the new government to be officially sworn in.

News.Az