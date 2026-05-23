Uganda confirms three new Ebola cases as outbreak grows

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Uganda's health ministry has confirmed three new cases of the Ebola virus, bringing the country's total number of confirmed infections to five.

The rising case count includes a health worker who was exposed to the virus while caring for the country's initial patient. A Ugandan driver who transported that same primary case has also tested positive, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

The third newly confirmed case is a Congolese woman, officials noted in a statement released Saturday.

What is Ebola Bundibugyo?

The current cases are linked to the Ebola Bundibugyo virus strain. Security and medical workers have already established strict protocols at local facilities, including Kampala's Kibuli Muslim Hospital, to contain the spread.

The targeted infections highlight the high risk faced by frontline medical staff and transport workers during the early stages of an outbreak. Health officials are actively tracking contacts to prevent further transmission.

News.Az