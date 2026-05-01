Fugitive mother-in-law caught in Venezuela for beauty queen’s murder

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After a two-week manhunt, authorities have arrested the suspected fugitive mother-in-law accused of killing a former Mexican beauty queen, Mexican officials announced Thursday.

Authorities said 27-year-old Carolina Flores Gómez, who was crowned Miss Teen Universe Baja California in 2017, was fatally shot April 15 inside her apartment in one of Mexico City’s most affluent neighborhoods, according to local outlet El País, News.Az reports, citing Fox News.

Erika María Herrera was captured in Venezuela after Mexican authorities obtained an arrest warrant and worked in coordination with Interpol to issue a Red Notice, enabling Venezuelan law enforcement to locate and detain her after the alleged murder, Mexican officials said."The detained individual is currently in the custody of authorities in that country, while the necessary procedures are carried out to formalize her extradition to Mexico," the Mexico City Attorney General’s Office said.

News.Az