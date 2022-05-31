Future of South Caucasus depends on peaceful environment: Georgian president

+ ↺ − 16 px

The future of the South Caucasus region depends on a peaceful environment, President of Georgia Salome Zourabichvili told journalists following a meeting with his Armenian counterpart Vahagn Khachaturyan in Tbilisi, News.Az reports citing Georgian media.

Zourabichvili said Georgia hopes for the continuation of talks between Azerbaijan and Armenia.

The Georgian president welcomed the EU’s mediation in the Baku-Yerevan peace process. “The restoration of peace in the region depends on such talks. Economic development is based on peace, and all the new plans for the region promise great prospects for the future,” she added.

News.Az