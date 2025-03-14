+ ↺ − 16 px

Foreign ministers from G7 nations have gathered in a display of unity, agreeing on a joint statement that reaffirms support for Ukraine’s territorial integrity. The statement also warns Russia to follow Kyiv’s lead in accepting a ceasefire, or face the prospect of further sanctions.

The meeting, held in the town of La Malbaie in Quebec, took place over two days against a backdrop of weeks of diplomatic tension, particularly concerning US policies on trade, security, and Ukraine, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

Yet despite the challenges, the G7 ministers managed to present a united front on Friday, dispelling fears that divisions could be exploited by Russia or China.

"I think we're on track to have a strong statement. I'm confident that can be the case," Canadian Foreign Minister Mélanie Joly said just before the ministers approved the final text.

"When it comes to different issues, Ukraine and the Middle East, we've had productive discussions, and the goal was to reinforce G7 solidarity".

The Group of Seven – comprising Britain, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, and the United States along with the European Union – demonstrated its cohesion in the final communiqué, reaffirming its "unwavering support for Ukraine in defending its territorial integrity, sovereignty, and independence".

News.Az