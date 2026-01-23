Gaethje vs Pimblett leads UFC 2026 kickoff

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Ultimate Fighting Championship is set to launch 2026 with a stacked calendar of events, highlighted by championship showdowns, long-awaited rematches, and international Fight Nights. From Las Vegas to Sydney, Houston, Mexico City, and London, the world’s premier MMA promotion is preparing a global tour that promises nonstop high-level competition.

The new season begins with a major statement in January, as UFC 324 takes over T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on January 24. The main event will feature an interim lightweight title bout between fan favorite Justin Gaethje and rising star Paddy Pimblett. The matchup has already generated significant attention, with both fighters known for aggressive styles and strong fan followings. Adding to the significance of the event, UFC 324 will also mark the promotion’s broadcast debut on Paramount+, expanding viewing access for fans worldwide, News.Az reports, citing UFC.

Just one week later, the Octagon heads to Australia for UFC 325 at Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney on January 31. Featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski will defend his title in a highly anticipated rematch against Diego Lopes. Their first meeting delivered intense action, and the sequel is expected to draw major interest from the Australian fight community and international audiences alike.

February continues with a series of Fight Night events designed to maintain momentum between numbered cards. On February 7, the UFC returns to the Apex facility in Las Vegas, where Mario Bautista faces Marcio Oliveira in the main event. Two weeks later, on February 21, Houston, Texas, hosts another Fight Night card featuring a middleweight clash between Sean Strickland and Anthony Hernandez, a matchup that could have major implications for title contention in the division.

The promotion then travels to Mexico City on February 28 for an international Fight Night headlined by former flyweight champion Brandon Moreno against Asu Almabayev. With Moreno’s popularity in Latin America, the event is expected to attract a passionate local crowd and reinforce the UFC’s continued expansion in the region.

March delivers one of the year’s most anticipated rematches. UFC 326 returns to T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on March 7, where Max Holloway and Charles Oliveira will meet for a second time in what is widely expected to be a striking and grappling showcase between two of the sport’s most respected veterans.

Additional Fight Night events are scheduled later in the month, including a March 14 card at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas and a March 21 event at The O2 Arena in London. Main events for these cards have yet to be confirmed, but further announcements are expected in the coming weeks.

With title fights, international destinations, and long-awaited rematches already locked in, the UFC’s early 2026 lineup signals another massive year for mixed martial arts fans. More fight card details and athlete confirmations are expected as event dates approach.

News.Az