McGregor seeks new UFC contract

The former two-division champion contends that the UFC’s increased profitability under the new broadcast deal means he is entitled to a revised contract that better reflects his status as the sport’s biggest draw, News.Az reports, citing Boxing News.

The Irish star, who has been out of action since suffering a leg injury in July 2021, confirmed that negotiations over a new contract are expected to begin in February.

Despite ongoing talks, McGregor remains firm in his desire to compete at the UFC’s planned White House event on June 14. While UFC president Dana White has recently dismissed a potential bout with Michael Chandler as no longer viable, McGregor has indicated he is willing to face any opponent the promotion selects once new contractual terms are agreed.

“I’m going into negotiations with the Ultimate Fighting Championship in February. I’m very interested to go. They’ve actually got a new deal with Paramount, it’s worth $7.7 billion. So the company has 4xed its profit, and my contract, essentially, is void right now because there’s no more PPV, whereas my contract was based on PPV sales. I’m the highest-generating PPV fighter of all time. The PPV system is done, I’m due a new contract. So, we’re going into negotiations in February, and I’m very interested to see how it goes,” McGregor said.

This situation is a double-edged sword for the UFC. By negotiating in February, the UFC can ensure McGregor is the centerpiece of the White House event. A “new” contract allows the UFC to market McGregor 2.0, moving past the Michael Chandler saga and framing his return as a fresh start for the Paramount+ era. Under the $7.7 billion Paramount+ deal, the UFC has guaranteed “flat” revenue. Renegotiating McGregor’s contract allows the UFC to move toward a guaranteed fee, potentially making financial planning more predictable.

If McGregor successfully argues that a change in broadcast platform voids a contract, every other star on the roster will follow suit. Every fighter with “PPV points” in their contract (champions like Alex Pereira, Islam Makhachev) could theoretically walk away or demand immediate raises. The UFC needs a massive star for the White House card to satisfy Paramount+. McGregor knows this.