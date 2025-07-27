Galatasaray made an offer to Donnarumma

Transfer Battle Heats Up for Donnarumma After UCL Triumph with PSG

Gianluigi Donnarumma could end up in Türkiye, News.Az reports citing the Foot Mercato.

Galatasaray wants to take advantage of the fact that the goalkeeper and PSG have not yet agreed on a contract extension. The Istanbul club has already made an offer to the Milan youth product.

There had been reports of interest in Donnarumma from Manchester United and Chelsea. The goalkeeper had stated that he would like to stay at PSG.

