Anna Kalinskaya reaches French Open quarter-finals

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Russian 22nd seed Anna Kalinskaya fought her way into her second Grand Slam quarter-final on Monday, edging out Anastasia Potapova in a tense fourth-round match at the French Open, News.Az reports, citing Yahoo Sport.

Anna Kalinskaya secured a 6-4, 2-6, 7-6 (10/7) win after two hours and 49 minutes of play on Court Suzanne Lenglen, defeating 28th-seeded Anastasia Potapova.

The 27-year-old Kalinskaya, who previously reached a Grand Slam quarter-final only once at the 2024 Australian Open, will next face either Polish qualifier Maja Chwalińska or French player Diane Parry in the last eight on Wednesday.

“It was an unbelievable fight from both of us until the last second,” said Anna Kalinskaya.

Anastasia Potapova mounted a strong comeback from 4-1 down to take control of a nervy deciding set but twice failed to serve out the match.

The 25-year-old Potapova, who switched allegiance from Russia to Austria last December, also built a 4-1 lead in the final-set tie-break but then produced a series of unforced errors, surrendering the advantage and ultimately the match.

News.Az