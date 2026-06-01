Former England manager Kevin Keegan reveals stage four cancer diagnosis

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Kevin Keegan has said he is responding well to treatment after being diagnosed with stage four cancer.

It was announced in January that the former England and Newcastle manager was diagnosed with the illness, with his family revealing that he was set to begin treatment in a statement, News.Az reports, citing Sky Sports.

The 74-year-old was admitted to hospital with "ongoing abdominal symptoms", with tests showing he had the disease.

Speaking to Sky Sports presenter Pete Graves at 'An Audience with Kevin Keegan' on Sunday night at the Tyne Theatre and Opera House, the two-time Ballon d'Or winner spoke publicly for the first time on his condition and revealed he was responding well to his treatment.

"They said we have a top doctor with this new way of fighting what you have got. Which is stage four cancer," Keegan said.

"He was a Liverpool supporter so I went to meet him. I knew I wouldn't be walking alone, if you know what I mean."

Keegan is set to make his return to St James' Park next season, which the Newcastle icon says will be an opportunity for him to say a proper goodbye to the club.

"I want to say goodbye. I didn't get the chance when I left the club last time," he added.

Keegan was twice named European Footballer of the Year while at German club Hamburg and returned to England to play for Southampton and Newcastle before retiring as a player in 1984.

He won 63 England caps, scoring 21 goals, playing at the 1982 World Cup and was also later captain of the national team.

In 1992, Keegan made his first step into management at his former club Newcastle, guiding them into the Premier League and to within touching distance of the 1995-96 title only to miss out to Manchester United.

After leaving St James' Park in January 1997, a brief stint at Fulham followed before he became England manager in 1999, having initially taken on the job following Glenn Hoddle's departure.

Having overseen a disappointing Euro 2000 campaign, Keegan resigned on the back of defeat by Germany at Wembley Stadium, the last match at the national stadium before it was rebuilt.

A spell at Manchester City followed, but Keegan left the club in March 2005, initially announcing his retirement from football.

Keegan made an emotional return to Newcastle in 2008, but only lasted eight months following tensions with the board and owner Mike Ashley.

News.Az