Galaxy S26 Ultra launch date and features revealed

Samsung is expected to unveil the Galaxy S26 Ultra later this month, alongside the Galaxy S26 and Galaxy S26+, as part of its flagship smartphone lineup for 2026.

While Samsung has not officially confirmed the launch date, industry leaks and supply chain reports strongly point to a Galaxy Unpacked event on February 25, 2026. The event is expected to reveal the new devices and possibly introduce Galaxy Buds4 earbuds. Based on previous launches, the presentation could begin around 10 a.m. Pacific Time, News.Az reports, citing Forbes.

Hints about the launch have already appeared through Samsung’s promotional campaigns. Regional marketing teams have started pushing the #GalaxyUnpacked hashtag, encouraging fans to speculate about upcoming announcements. Notably, one campaign phase ends on February 24, just one day before the expected launch event.

Pre-orders are expected to open shortly after the launch rather than during the keynote. Reports suggest Samsung may use a staged approach in some markets, separating pre-order reservations from final purchase windows. As in previous years, pre-orders could include bonuses such as enhanced trade-in offers or free access to premium digital services.

Early retailer leaks also suggest Samsung may remove 128GB storage options from the Galaxy S26 lineup. This would position 256GB as the new entry-level storage, although it may come with slightly higher starting prices compared to previous models.

On the software side, the Galaxy S26 family is expected to debut with One UI 8.5, Samsung’s newest Android-based interface. While some features may later arrive on older Galaxy devices, certain hardware-linked functions, such as rumored advanced display privacy features, could remain exclusive to the new models.

If Samsung follows its typical launch cycle, early reviews could appear in early March. Retail availability is currently expected around March 11, 2026, slightly earlier than Samsung’s usual Friday releases.

The Galaxy S26 series is expected to focus heavily on AI-powered features, advanced camera technology and deeper integration with Samsung’s digital services ecosystem, positioning it as a key product line for the company throughout 2026.

