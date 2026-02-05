Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra pre-orders face possible downgrade

+ ↺ − 16 px

Samsung’s pre-order phase for its flagship Galaxy S-series phones has become a major draw in recent years, but that may change with the launch of the Galaxy S26 Ultra and its sibling models.

Typically, smartphone makers open pre-orders immediately after a device’s official unveiling, allowing customers to secure the latest model early and receive it before general sales begin. Over time, however, early delivery alone proved insufficient to motivate buyers, as many were willing to wait for wider availability, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

To add appeal, Samsung began offering additional incentives for customers who purchased its flagship devices during the pre-order period. These initially came in the form of discounts on early purchases.

Last year, Samsung shifted strategy. Instead of price cuts, the company offered double the storage at no additional cost. In practice, buyers of the Galaxy S25 Ultra were able to get the 512GB version for the price of the 256GB base model. This approach was widely welcomed by consumers and became one of the most attractive aspects of Samsung’s recent pre-order campaigns.

However, according to earlier reports, this incentive could be removed entirely for the upcoming Galaxy S26 Ultra and the wider Galaxy S26 series during the pre-order phase. While this information has not yet been confirmed, there are growing expectations that the double-storage offer may not return.

The possible downgrade is linked to broader pressures across the electronics industry. Memory suppliers are facing significant strain as they prioritize production of high-bandwidth memory (HBM), driven by surging demand from the artificial intelligence sector.

To meet this demand, many companies—including Samsung—have reconfigured their memory production lines toward HBM. This shift has contributed to shortages of DRAM and other chips used in smartphones and consumer electronics. Despite being one of the world’s largest memory producers, Samsung has not been immune to these challenges.

As a result, smartphone manufacturing costs are expected to rise in 2026, potentially limiting Samsung’s ability to offer generous pre-order incentives like free storage upgrades. If these pressures persist, Galaxy S26 pre-orders may look far less rewarding compared with previous flagship launches.

News.Az